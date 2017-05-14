Questions Set By JAMB For Saturday 13th May 2017 UTME Examination

We will like to bring some of the questions that were set by JAMB for the 13th May UTME Examination, so we can debate on the correct answers for the questions.

Below are questions set by JAMB for 13th may utme Examination.

Chemistry

what turn limewater milky

a)co

b)co2

c) AGNO3

The bond btw water molecule and a hydrogen atom is what

A.covalent

B.Hydrogen bond

C.Dative bond

D.Ionic

-organic chemistry

-emperical formula

-separating techniques

-solubility

.

they choose d question from different topics randomly

the issue is day sluggish CALCULATOR

English

INDEPENDENCE

-Why does tayo wear woolen cardigans,socks, etc

-who did tayo write about when he won an award?

-what was the title of the book Edward gave Vanessa

-why did Suleiman choose to be a Muslim

AGRIC

WHICH OF THE FOLLOWING IS USED ON CLEARING FARM

a)Tractor

b)bulldozer

c)plough

d)Harrow

BIOLOGY

1.d soil type wit d least ability 2 retain nutrient is?

2.an example of an organism wit piercing nd suckin mouthpart is?

3.wat is d reason 4 deeping decolorized leaf in hot water?

4.an adaptive feature of plant in savana region is?

5.d cell dat determine paternity recides in d?

6.what is the adaptive feature of d mouthpart of an aquatic bird?

Government

separation of power

constitution

delegated legislation

systems of government

Colonial rule

political parties

pressure group

election

monarchy

indirect rule

local government

public opinion

civil service

military rule

OPEC

ECOWAS

uno

foreign policy

independence constitution

1963

1979 this is what I can remember

