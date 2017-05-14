Questions Set By JAMB For Saturday 13th May 2017 UTME Examination
We will like to bring some of the questions that were set by JAMB for the 13th May UTME Examination, so we can debate on the correct answers for the questions.
Below are questions set by JAMB for 13th may utme Examination.
Chemistry
what turn limewater milky
a)co
b)co2
c) AGNO3
The bond btw water molecule and a hydrogen atom is what
A.covalent
B.Hydrogen bond
C.Dative bond
D.Ionic
-organic chemistry
-emperical formula
-separating techniques
-solubility
.
they choose d question from different topics randomly
the issue is day sluggish CALCULATOR
English
INDEPENDENCE
-Why does tayo wear woolen cardigans,socks, etc
-who did tayo write about when he won an award?
-what was the title of the book Edward gave Vanessa
-why did Suleiman choose to be a Muslim
AGRIC
WHICH OF THE FOLLOWING IS USED ON CLEARING FARM
a)Tractor
b)bulldozer
c)plough
d)Harrow
BIOLOGY
1.d soil type wit d least ability 2 retain nutrient is?
2.an example of an organism wit piercing nd suckin mouthpart is?
3.wat is d reason 4 deeping decolorized leaf in hot water?
4.an adaptive feature of plant in savana region is?
5.d cell dat determine paternity recides in d?
6.what is the adaptive feature of d mouthpart of an aquatic bird?
Government
separation of power
constitution
delegated legislation
systems of government
Colonial rule
political parties
pressure group
election
monarchy
indirect rule
local government
public opinion
civil service
military rule
OPEC
ECOWAS
uno
foreign policy
independence constitution
1963
1979 this is what I can remember
Add Yours To Help Others…Use The Comment Box Below..
The post Questions Set By JAMB For Saturday 13th May 2017 UTME Examination appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!