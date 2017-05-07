Quickteller targets N450bn electronic payment market – Vanguard
|
Quickteller targets N450bn electronic payment market
Vanguard
Quickteller said it's targeting a larger chunk of not less than N450 billion from the N6 trillion electronic payment market worldwide. The company also said it will use referral initiative to achieve its target so as to deepen. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
