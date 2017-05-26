Quique Setien Appionted As Real Betis New Manager

Real Betis have appointed former Las Palmas boss Quique Setien as their new head coach.



Quique Setien has left Los Amarillos to join Betis after a successful two-year spell in charge of the Gran Canaria club.

The 58-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Andalusian side, who sacked both Victor Sanchez del Amo and Gus Poyet last season.

A statement from Betis read: “Real Betis Balompie have signed Spanish coach Quique Setien as the new verdiblanco coach for the next three seasons. Setien will be tied to the club until June 2020.

“With Setien’s arrival, Real Betis point to a style of play that is closer to what Betis fans demand.”

OFICIAL | Quique Setién, entrenador del Real Betis para las tres próximas temporadas ¡Bienvenido, míster! ➡️ https://t.co/r24wUOqyPJ pic.twitter.com/hwl6S2niKt — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) May 26, 2017

Setien takes over a Betis side that is in dire need of a change after a disappointing campaign which saw them win 10 and lose 19 of their 38 games to finish 15th in the standings

Quique Setien bid farewell to Las Palmas on Thursday and posted a farewell letter on his Twitter account with the message: “Yesterday I was in yellow [Las Palmas colours], today I’m in green [Betis colours]. Yesterday I was sad for what I lost and today I’m happy for what I’ve found. Hello and thank you.”

