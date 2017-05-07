Racism: Juventus Player Walks Out On TV Reporters

On-loan Juventus defender Medhi Benatia cut short a post-match television interview after claiming to hear a racist insult in his earpiece. The France-born player, 30, was speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Torino. “What stupid person is speaking?” said Benatia before ending the interview. The incident comes a week after another…

The post Racism: Juventus Player Walks Out On TV Reporters appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

