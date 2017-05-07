Racism: Juventus Player Walks Out On TV Reporters
On-loan Juventus defender Medhi Benatia cut short a post-match television interview after claiming to hear a racist insult in his earpiece. The France-born player, 30, was speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Torino. “What stupid person is speaking?” said Benatia before ending the interview. The incident comes a week after another…
