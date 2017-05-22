Racist rant: Vicki Momberg says footage was tampered with – Independent Online
Racist rant: Vicki Momberg says footage was tampered with
Johannesburg – The Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday heard how former estate agent Vicky Momberg felt the footage of her shouting racial insults at police officers in 2016 was tampered with. On February 3 2016 Momberg, 48, was caught on camera …
Vicky Momberg used the k-word more than 40 times‚ court told
