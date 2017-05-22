Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Racist rant: Vicki Momberg says footage was tampered with – Independent Online

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Racist rant: Vicki Momberg says footage was tampered with
Independent Online
Johannesburg – The Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday heard how former estate agent Vicky Momberg felt the footage of her shouting racial insults at police officers in 2016 was tampered with. On February 3 2016 Momberg, 48, was caught on camera …
Vicky Momberg used the k-word more than 40 times‚ court toldTimes LIVE

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.