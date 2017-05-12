Radio One Children’s Sports Fiesta flags off May 20

By Jacob Ajom

Preliminary football matches of the second edition of Radio One Sports Fiesta will kick off May 20 at the National Broadcast Academy, Fajuyi Way, Ikeja, Lagos with 32 male and 8 female teams participating.

Apart from football, the fiesta will also feature the 100 metres dash and the 1 x 400 metres relay race. The grand finale comes up on May 24 at the Campos mini Stadium, Lagos Speaking in a pre-event media briefing at the Radio House, Ikoyi Wednesday, General Manager of Radio One Funke-Treasure Durodola said the week-long event was part of activities marking the 2017 Children’s Day.

In a crowded press conference which was graced by ex-international, Peter Rufai and foremost sportscaster and Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, Durodola said, “Our aim for instituting the Radio One Sports Fiesta is to create a paradigm shift in the concept of celebrating children’s day.

We want to use this platform to influence the Nigerian child to begin to see the prospects in sports.”

Earlier, Director Lagos Operations, Prince Adeyinka Amosun said that in continuation of its robust tradition in sports, Radio One wanted to use sports to help in building character in the kids, develop their young minds and make them better citizens. “Radio Nigeria has been in the forefront of sports development in Nigeria from the early days of our nationhood to date,” he said.

