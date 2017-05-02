Radiohead’s special 23-song box set will mark 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’

Radiohead have announced a special two-CD, three-LP box set of OK Computer material, including the 12 original tracks from the album, 8 B-sides, and three never-before-heard singles.

The post Radiohead’s special 23-song box set will mark 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

