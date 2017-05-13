Rafael Nadal snaps losing streak against Novak Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final – Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
Rafael Nadal snaps losing streak against Novak Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final
Rafael Nadal ended his seven-match winless streak against Novak Djokovic with a 6-2, 6-4 win Saturday that put him in the Madrid Open final again. Nadal overpowered Djokovic, and converted on his third match point to earn his first victory against the …
