Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rafael Nadal snaps losing streak against Novak Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final – Los Angeles Times

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

Rafael Nadal snaps losing streak against Novak Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final
Los Angeles Times
Rafael Nadal ended his seven-match winless streak against Novak Djokovic with a 6-2, 6-4 win Saturday that put him in the Madrid Open final again. Nadal overpowered Djokovic, and converted on his third match point to earn his first victory against the …
Rafael Nadal ends his long losing streak against Novak Djokovic to close in on third consecutive clay-court titleThe Independent
Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach Madrid finalTelegraph.co.uk
Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in Madrid Open semi-finalSkySports
The Sport Review –BBC Sport –Eurosport.com –Metro
all 86 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.