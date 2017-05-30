Raid on Ekweremadu’s house: Police arraign two men for giving false information

The Nigeria Police Force, on Tuesday brought a 50-year-old man, Ahmed Echodo, before a Magistrate’s Court in Abuja for allegedly misleading the police to conduct a raid at a building belonging to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Friday. Although two defendants were accused of the offence, only Mr. Echodo was arraigned on Tuesday. […]

Raid on Ekweremadu’s house: Police arraign two men for giving false information

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

