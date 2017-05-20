Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Raila must smell the coffee and move fast to rekindle waning Odinga magic – The Standard

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Raila must smell the coffee and move fast to rekindle waning Odinga magic
The Standard
For six decades, the Odinga mystic has captured the imagination of the Luo of Kenya like a people under a spell. If indeed they are a dynasty as some have often suggested, the Odinga Dynasty goes back to the pre-independence era. In the 1930s, Jaramogi …
Don't vote for idependent candidates, Raila tells NASA supportersThe Star, Kenya

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.