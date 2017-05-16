Pages Navigation Menu

Rain kills baby abandoned in gutter in Benue State

Posted on May 16, 2017

A baby who was abandoned in a gutter in Gyado Junction-Yandev expressway in Gboko area of Benue State, was found dead after the rain. It was gathered that the healthy baby was killed, as a result of the heavy rain that fell last night in the area.

Here’s what Apiah Ephraims who shared the story on Facebook wrote;

“WICKED LADY ABANDONED DAY OLD BABY IN GBOKO
Despite the fact some people are spending millions of naira to get a baby of their own, be it blind or deaf, one wicked unknown lady lavished her gift from God and abandoned this bouncing baby boy at a road gutter along Gyado Junction – Yandev express way in Gboko.
See how healthy the baby is looking.
But he died as a result of torrential down pour of yesterday night.
Its really incredible.
May God punish the wicked lady that committed this crime in Jesus name.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

