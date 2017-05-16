Rain kills baby abandoned in gutter in Benue State

A baby who was abandoned in a gutter in Gyado Junction-Yandev expressway in Gboko area of Benue State, was found dead after the rain. It was gathered that the healthy baby was killed, as a result of the heavy rain that fell last night in the area.

Here’s what Apiah Ephraims who shared the story on Facebook wrote;



“WICKED LADY ABANDONED DAY OLD BABY IN GBOKO

Despite the fact some people are spending millions of naira to get a baby of their own, be it blind or deaf, one wicked unknown lady lavished her gift from God and abandoned this bouncing baby boy at a road gutter along Gyado Junction – Yandev express way in Gboko.

See how healthy the baby is looking.

But he died as a result of torrential down pour of yesterday night.

Its really incredible.

May God punish the wicked lady that committed this crime in Jesus name.”

More photos after the cut;

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

