Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rain Storms renders over 800 persons homeless, 40 injured in Kebbi State

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

At least 800 persons were rendered homeless as their homes were destroyed , also leaving almost 40 people injured with about 8 of them hospitalized with bone fractures, in the aftermath of rainstorm which wrecked havoc in some major parts of Maiyama Local Government area of Kebbi State. The storm which was accompanied by heavy …

The post Rain Storms renders over 800 persons homeless, 40 injured in Kebbi State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.