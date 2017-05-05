Rain Storms renders over 800 persons homeless, 40 injured in Kebbi State
At least 800 persons were rendered homeless as their homes were destroyed , also leaving almost 40 people injured with about 8 of them hospitalized with bone fractures, in the aftermath of rainstorm which wrecked havoc in some major parts of Maiyama Local Government area of Kebbi State. The storm which was accompanied by heavy …
