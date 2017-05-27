Ramadan 2017: Sultan declares Saturday start of fast

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Saturday, May 27, as 1st Ramadan, 1438 AH. This signifies the start of the annual long-month fast by Muslims. Abubakar announced the sighting of the new moon in Sokoto on Friday in a broadcast. He said that the new moon was sighted in various states […]

Ramadan 2017: Sultan declares Saturday start of fast

