Ramadan: APC Faithfuls, others Get N59m Food Items, Materials

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Senator representing Katsina South, Senator Abu Ibrahim (APC), has committed about N59 million into masses – oriented programmes in this year’s Ramadan under a scheme to assist his constituents in fulfillment of electioneering promises.

The senator, who confirmed this in Musawa at the weekend while flagging off the distribution of the food items and vocational materials to the party faithful and others, said the huge investment became imperative given that increasing number of people are looking up to him for succor.

The chairman of senate committee on police affairs added that the gesture was not only intended to assist members of his constituency observed on-going Ramadan with relative ease but also assist several youths and women to be more productive in the society.

The law maker, who promised to train and equip no fewer than 33 youths from each of the 11 local government areas in the constituency with start – up capital as part of the constituency project, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity.

While laying the foundation for a 14 classroom Islamiyya school in Musawa, Ibrahim assured the religious clerics and others that certificates awarded by the school would qualify the graduates for further studies.

The highpoint of the event was a special prayer session held for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery and safe return to his seat in Abuja.

Earlier, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Shitu S. Shitu, applauded the efforts of the senator as worthy of emulation by others as government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of eradicating the poverty in the country.

In his remarks, the APC Vice Chairman, Katsina South, Alhaji Bala Abubakar Musawa, described the law maker as a strong advocate and supporter of western and Islamic education in the state.

He appealed to members of the constituency to uphold the politician and President Buhari among others with prayers to reap more dividends of democracy.

