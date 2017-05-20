Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ramadan: Clerics urges Muslims to prayer for peace, progress of Nigeria – Vanguard

Posted on May 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Ramadan: Clerics urges Muslims to prayer for peace, progress of Nigeria
Vanguard
Muslims in the country have been urged to reflect on the significance of the Ramadan period to offer prayers for the nation's peace, development and economic recovery. In an interview with the newsmen, Alhaji Sodiq Afolayan, the Chief Imam of Omu-Aran …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.