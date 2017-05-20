Ramadan: Clerics urges Muslims to prayer for peace, progress of Nigeria – Vanguard
|
Beliefnet
|
Ramadan: Clerics urges Muslims to prayer for peace, progress of Nigeria
Vanguard
Muslims in the country have been urged to reflect on the significance of the Ramadan period to offer prayers for the nation's peace, development and economic recovery. In an interview with the newsmen, Alhaji Sodiq Afolayan, the Chief Imam of Omu-Aran …
