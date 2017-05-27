Ramadan: Etsu Nupe Cautions Islamic Preachers Against Hate Speech

By Abu Nmodu, Minna

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has called on Islamic preachers and scholars to guard against provocative and inciting preaching as the month of Ramadan fasting begins today.

The Royal father made this known yesterday at his Wadata Palace in Bida, Niger State, saying Muslims in the country should use the fasting period to pray for peace and progress for the nation rather than using provocative words during preaching.

“Preach peace and things that will guide Muslim brothers to be on the right path, as well as things that will strengthen our faith in practicing Islam, Fasting is not only for abstaining from drinking and eating but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was sent by Almighty Allah to preach,” he said.

The Etsu Nupe, who is also the chairman of Niger State Council of

Chiefs, noted that the two major religions in the country preaches

peace, unity and love and therefore appealed to the well-to-do individuals in the society to always assist the less-privileged with food and money for them to participate in the fasting with ease.

