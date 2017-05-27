Ramadan Fast Begins Today – Leadership Newspapers
The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III yesterday affirmed the sighting of a new moon signifying the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan fasting today. The Sultan …
