Ramadan Fast Begins Today – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 27, 2017


Ramadan Fast Begins Today
The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III yesterday affirmed the sighting of a new moon signifying the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan fasting today. The Sultan …
