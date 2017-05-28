Ramadan: Gov. Ahmed urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara on Sunday called on Muslims in the state to use the Ramadan to pray for the country.

The governor, who made the call in a message issued on Sunday in Ilorin by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abdulwahab Oba, urged Muslims to use the month for spiritual rejuvenation, atonement of sins as well as prayers.

“We thank Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness yet another blessed month of Ramadan.

“This is a time for sober reflection, commitment to worship, showing affection to the poor and the needy while seeking

favour and blessings from the Most High,” Ahmed added.

He urged adherents of the Islamic faith to redouble their efforts to do more for the progress of the nation.

“Our resolve is unshaken, our commitment is unwavering and our desire to take Kwara to a new height remains sacrosanct,” Ahmed said.

The governor also assured the people of the state that all on-going projects embarked upon by his administration would be completed on schedule.

The post Ramadan: Gov. Ahmed urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

