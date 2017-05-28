Pages Navigation Menu

Ramadan: Gov. Ahmed urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria

Posted on May 28, 2017

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of  Kwara  on Sunday called on  Muslims in the state to use the  Ramadan to pray for the country.

The governor, who  made the call in a message issued on Sunday in Ilorin   by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abdulwahab Oba, urged Muslims to use the month for spiritual rejuvenation, atonement of sins as well as   prayers.

“We thank Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness yet another blessed month of Ramadan.

“This is a time for sober reflection, commitment to worship, showing affection to the poor and the needy while seeking
favour and blessings from the Most High,” Ahmed added.

He urged  adherents of the Islamic faith to redouble their efforts to do more for the progress of the nation.

“Our resolve is unshaken, our commitment is unwavering and our desire to take Kwara to a new height remains sacrosanct,” Ahmed said.

The governor  also assured the people of the state that all on-going projects embarked upon by his administration would  be completed on schedule.

 

