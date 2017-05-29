Ramadan: Gov Sani Bello warns traders against price hike

NIGER State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has warned ‘shylock’ market men and women to shun profiteering by arbitrarily increasing the prices of their commodities during and after Ramadan. He said the special month of Ramadan provides ample opportunity for people to seek closer ties and blessings of God through sacrifice and piety, and not […]

