Ramadan: JNI Wants Ongoing Army Recruitment Exercise Postponed

BY MIDAT JOSEPH,

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) yesterday told the Nigerian Army to postpone the ongoing recruitment exercise until after Ramadan to avoid putting prospective candidates at dis-advantage.

The Islamic body who also condemned in the strongest term the action of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) of conducting this year’s orientation exercise in the month of Ramadan, said doing so has put the Muslim corp members at disadvantage to their faith and other camp activities.

Rising from its two days annual central council meeting and the Pre-Ramadan meeting chaired by the chaired by it President General and Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar in Kaduna, JNI condemns the continuous refusal by some states to allow Muslims living in their midst to construct Mosques and other facilities of worship.

This, according to them is “discriminatory and contrary to the laws of Nigeria which guarantee freedom of religion.”

A communiqué of the meeting made available to our correspondent called on all Muslim Leaders, Scholars and the entire Ummah to uphold the Islamic teaching of saying the truth and acting upon on it at all times.

JNI lso urges all Muslims across the nation to intensify prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammad Buhari.

The communiqué appeals for the immediate alleviation of the sufferings of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) by addressing their challenges in a holistic manner involving all stakeholders, Muslim leaders and Organizations.

The JNI further called on the Federal Government to take all necessary steps to encourage the IDPs that are interested and capable to go back and get rehabilitated in their respective villages and towns, and to come up with a more humane and functional approach to cater for and rehabilitate the minors, widows and orphans who have lost members of their families.

According to JNI, “the government initiative on the Almajiri schools needs to be strengthened. In this regard, and in consideration of the effective structures maintained by the traditional institutions which are the custodians of Islam, government need to involve the Emirs in the proper management of the schools. In furtherance to which the Council resolved to put in place a high powered committee involving all stakeholders to study and submit its recommendations to JNI in order to address the menace of Almajiri phenomenon and its system of education in Nigeria.”

On the Southern Kaduna crisis, the Islamic condemns in the strongest terms, the “senseless killings of innocent Muslims, some of whom were travelers, passing through the road.”

On war against corruption, JNI called on governments at all levels to intensify their fight against all forms of corruption, calling on Muslims to re-dedicate themselves to fighting corruption in whatever forms.

The Communiqué called on all Muslims, particularly scholars to conduct this year’s Tafsir peacefully, amicably, in line with the agreed guidelines and to desist from making any inflammatory and abusive or derogatory statements directed to any groups or individuals.

