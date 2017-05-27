Ramadan: Moon sighted, Muslims begin fasting today

Nigerian Muslims will commence their 2017 Ramadan fasting today, the Nigerian Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has said. The Secretary General of NSCIA, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said the crescent moon has been sighted in several locations across the country, and that fasting would commence today.

He said: “We wish Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world a prayerful, meaningful and purposeful Ramadan.” The Sultan had on Thursday urged Muslims in the country to be on the lookout for the new moon for the month of Ramadan on May 26 (today).

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, had also on Thursday announced that the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan would begin on Saturday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

The post Ramadan: Moon sighted, Muslims begin fasting today appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

