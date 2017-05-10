Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ramadan moon to appear on May 26 – NASRDA

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), has said the lunar crescent of Ramadan will appear in Nigeria on Friday, May 26. The appearance of the moon would signify the start of Ramadan on Saturday, May 27. However, the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji […]

Ramadan moon to appear on May 26 – NASRDA

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.