Ramadan moon to appear on May 26 – NASRDA

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), has said the lunar crescent of Ramadan will appear in Nigeria on Friday, May 26. The appearance of the moon would signify the start of Ramadan on Saturday, May 27. However, the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji […]

Ramadan moon to appear on May 26 – NASRDA

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

