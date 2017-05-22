Ramadan Mubarak! Win Lots of Goodies and Freebies in the StarTimes Ramadan Lucky Dip

Ramadan is Here Again and StarTimes is giving you goodies in this Holy month of fasting! To Participate in StarTimes Ramadan Lucky Dip, Visit any StarTimes Business Hall (Lagos Only) during the month of Ramadan ONLY. Recharge your StarTimes account (Basic Bouquet & above) or purchase StarTimes decoder or Digital TV. Once transaction is completed […]

The post Ramadan Mubarak! Win Lots of Goodies and Freebies in the StarTimes Ramadan Lucky Dip appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

