Ramadan: Osinbajo Urges Special Prayers for Buhari

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday urged Nigerian Muslims to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the country as they join other Muslims across the world for this year’s Ramadan fast.

While felicitating with them for witnessing another round of fasting and prayer, he also urged the Muslims to use the holy month to remember the less privileged in the society.

Osinbajo’s goodwill message on the commencement of Ramadan was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande.

He urged them to seek maximum benefits from the Ramadan period by replicating the teachings of the Holy Prophet in all their engagements.

The statement read, “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, felicitates with the entire Muslim community in Nigeria as they join other faithfuls across the world to commence Ramadan – the holy month of fasting and prayer.

“The Acting President implores Muslims to seek maximum benefits from the Ramadan period by replicating the teachings of the Holy Prophet in all their engagements; private and public.

“Prof. Osinbajo appeals to all Nigerians especially Muslims to also use the period of Ramadan for reflection on our national challenges and join forces with the Buhari administration to overcome them.”

