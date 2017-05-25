Pages Navigation Menu

Ramadan: Physician counsels on increased water intake

Posted on May 25, 2017

Dr Sam Onuh, a consultant physician, has advised Muslims fasting during the Ramadan period to consume enough water few days to its commencement and throughout the session. Onuh, who works at the Omu-Aran General Hospital in Kwara, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that consuming plenty of water would reduce the negative […]

