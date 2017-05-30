Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ramadan: Prices of eggs rise by 25% in Hadejia, Jigawa – Vanguard

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Ramadan: Prices of eggs rise by 25% in Hadejia, Jigawa
Vanguard
Prices of eggs have gone up by 25 per cent in Hadejia, Jigawa, due to increasing demand for the commodity, occasioned by Ramadan, the Muslims' fasting period. Newsmen report that prices of eggs and perishable foodstuffs have rose appreciably since the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.