Ramadan:Sokoto Govt. to spend N751m on orphans

Sokoto State Government has earmarked N751 million for orphans and less privileged persons in the ongoing Ramadan fasting and the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Sokoto State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Katami, disclosed this to newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He said the packages, which are in three categories, would assist the less privileged to fast and celebrate the forthcoming Sallah with a relative ease.

The commissioner said under the first category, the state government has earmarked N300 million for the operations of the 311 Ramadan feeding centres across the metropolis.

He said that out of the number, 110 would be provided with food, oranges and other condiments to prepare food for the needy to break their fast.

”These centres have been provided with cooks, security attaches, surveillance teams, operators and a supervisor, among others.

”We have also created a centre dedicated for diabetics at the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, to enable them break their fast according to doctors’ directives,” he said.

The commissioner further said that 201 other centres were given assistance of between N100, 000 to N500, 000, each for some professional groups and organisations.

Katami also stated that the first category has 28-member management committee overseeing the operations of all the centres.

In the second category, he said N235 million was earmarked for the procurement of 12,500 bags of assorted grains, including rice, millet, maize and guinea corn.

”These will be distributed to district and village heads, their secretaries, Imams of Friday prayer Mosques, orphans, clerics and Islamic organisations, among others.

Katami said N216 million was earmarked for the State Zakkat and Endowment Commission to purchase food and clothes, to donate to 18, 200 orphans and other needy persons.

”All these gestures are aimed at further alleviating the suffering of the less privileged, as well as make them have a sense of belonging during the forthcoming Sallah festivities.

”The ministry has taken stern measures to ensure that only the targeted persons benefit from the gesture,” Katami added.

The commissioner commended Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, for making the welfare of orphans and other less privileged persons in the state, a top priority.

The post Ramadan:Sokoto Govt. to spend N751m on orphans appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

