MPs are deployed to parliament by their parties – Ramaphosa – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
MPs are deployed to parliament by their parties – Ramaphosa
Citizen
There's not a single MP who came to the legislature on a constituency system, says Ramaphosa. As the UDM and EFF gear up for their Constitutional Court challenge next week to compel parliament to conduct a motion of no confidence in President Jacob …
Ramaphosa explains Marikana apology
Ramaphosa: Lesotho ready to hold 'peaceful' election
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!