Ramaphosa to help increase stability ahead of Lesotho poll – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Ramaphosa to help increase stability ahead of Lesotho poll
Citizen
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to initiate dialogue among various political stakeholders and civil society organisations in Maseru, Lesotho, in the run-up to the June 3 national election in the Mountain Kingdom. Engaged in 2015 as the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!