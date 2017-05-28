Ramsey Sure Wenger Will Stay

Aaron Ramsey is quite sure Arsene Wenger will remain at Arsenal after the 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Ramsey scored the winner, heading in a sublime cross from Giroud. The midfielder has praised Wenger for his switch in formation, which helped Arsenal win their last six games of the season.

The Frenchman’s future at Arsenal is hanging in the balance, but the midfielder wants him to sign a new contract.

“Of course I think he’ll stay,” Ramsey told BBC Sport. “He’s been fantastic for me and the players.

“We changed the formation and had a lot of success. Fair play, it paid off and hopefully he’ll be here next season. We owe him a lot.”

“I can’t describe this,” Ramsey said. “It’s been an up and down year but to finish with an FA Cup, it has to be deemed a success.

“I love this competition and I love playing here. We deserve it and I’m happy for the boys.

“That’s my game, I love to make late runs and Oli knew I’d be there. He put it on a plate for me to score the winner.”

The post Ramsey Sure Wenger Will Stay appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

