Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ramsey urges Wenger to extend contract at Arsenal

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

FA Cup Match winner, Aaron Ramsey, has called on Arsene Wenger to extend his Arsenal reign after his goal ensured Wenger went into the FA Cup record books. Ramsey headed Arsenal’s 79th minute winner as the Gunners clinched a thrilling 2-1 win over Premier League champions Chelsea in Saturday’s final at Wembley. Wenger has now …

The post Ramsey urges Wenger to extend contract at Arsenal appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.