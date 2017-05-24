Pages Navigation Menu

Ranieri hopes to return to Premier League

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Claudio Ranieri is hoping to be back in management somewhere in Europe before the start of next season and is not ruling out a return to the Premier League. “Why not? If a good project arrives, why not?,” the former Chelsea and Leicester City manager, sacked by the latter club in February, told Reuters on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

