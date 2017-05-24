Ranieri hopes to return to Premier League
Claudio Ranieri is hoping to be back in management somewhere in Europe before the start of next season and is not ruling out a return to the Premier League. “Why not? If a good project arrives, why not?,” the former Chelsea and Leicester City manager, sacked by the latter club in February, told Reuters on […]
