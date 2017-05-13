Rann bombing: Outdated maps caused death of Nigerians – Surveyors

Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Saturday, blamed use of obsolete maps for the tragic bombing of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Rann village of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State by the military. A fighter jet early in the year bombed aid providers, soldiers and displaced persons in error, killing about 100 persons. […]

