Rape of 6-month-old girl: Kano to push for life imprisonment

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Kano State Government, says it would ensure that whoever is found involved in the reported rape of a six-month-old girl in Kano, go to jail for life. The government said it was deeply saddened by the news of the rape allegedly committed by a close confidant of the victim’s family. The government stand is contained in a statement issued in Kano on Saturday by the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

