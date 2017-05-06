Rape of six-month-old girl: Kano govt pushes for life imprisonment
The government has vowed to punish the “sordid sexual crime”.
The post Rape of six-month-old girl: Kano govt pushes for life imprisonment appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!