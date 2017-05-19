Raphael Varane Wants To Remain A Real Madrid Player

Raphael Varane has confirmed his desire to stay at Real Madrid for several years to come.

The Frenchman, who joined Madrid from Lens in 2011, has frequently been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent seasons, despite the fact he has been a key first-team player at the Bernabeu.

Speaking on RealMadrid TV, he said: “I start each season as if it was the first, I am never going to tire of winning. I want to enjoy Real Madrid [for a] long time, my family and I are delighted to live here.

“This is a club so big that it can only continue making history and I want to continue being a part of that, that is my dream.”

Raphael Varane s likely start for Real against Malaga on Sunday when they will secure the La Liga title with a draw. s likely start for Real against Malaga on Sunday when they will secure the La Liga title with a draw. The centre-back will also be eager to feature in Real’s Champions League final clash against Juventus next month.

