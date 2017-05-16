Rapper Travis Scott arrested for inciting ‘riot’

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested after a concert in Arkansas with police accusing him of “inciting a riot” as the crowd rushed to the stage, injuring several people.

In the latest such incident for the 25-year-old, an enthusiastic crowd pushed through barricades to move closer to him at the arena concert Saturday night.

Video footage posted online shows Scott energetically dancing and revving up the crowd but later asking fans to step back and politely thanking the fire marshals after completing his hit “Goosebumps.”

Police in northwestern Arkansas, best known as the corporate hub of retail behemoth Walmart, said that several people were injured including two involved in security.

“During the concert Webster encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass the security protocols to ensure concert-goer safety,” the police department in the town of Rogers said, referring to the rapper by his real name of Jacques Webster.

“Webster was charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor,” it said in a statement.

Scott was released without bail, meaning he will need to return to Arkansas to hear the charges.

The incident had echoes of Scott’s 2015 performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago where dozens of fans jumped barricades and onto the stage, ending his set within minutes. He was also arrested for disorderly conduct and ordered to remain under court supervision.

Scott has been under an increasing spotlight as he has been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner, a member of the Kardashian celebrity clan.

