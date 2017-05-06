Pages Navigation Menu

RATTAWU lauds Buhari on appointments in culture, tourism

Posted on May 6, 2017

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The leadership of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union, RATTAWU, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari  on  recent appointments in the culture  sector, saying  those appointed  have the capacity to deliver.

The National President of RATTAWU, Comrade Kabir Garba Tsanni, said  government should  protect the cultural values of Nigeria.

The RATTAWU boss  told Sunday Vanguard: “The appointments as they affect our union is not a surprise to us simply because the appointees deserve it.

“The union has critically analysed these new appointees as technocrats in the culture industry. It is imperative to also note that almost all the appointees were not drawn from any sector other than  from the culture  sector.

“It is the candid desire of the union to urge these new chief executives to systematically apply a comprehensive managerial approach with ethical dimension in order to promote the economic viability of the culture industry.

“As a trade union, RATTAWU is poised with the characteristics of constructive and objective criticism on any administrative incompetence. Therefore, the union pledges its support to the newly appointed chief executives in the culture sector.”

 

