Rauf Aregbesola calls for peace in Lautech

Posted on May 7, 2017

The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola , has appealed to students and workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso to exercise patience as efforts are ongoing to resolve the institution’s crisis. Aregbesola assured the stakeholders that he and his counterpart in Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, would work out a permanent solution to …

