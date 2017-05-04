Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RCCG Assistant General Overseer Dies Nine Months Into Tenure (Photo)

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The the Assistant General Overseer and Pastor-in-charge of Redeemed Christian Church of God, West African coast, Pastor Olu Obanure is dead.

Obanure became the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Establishment following his investiture at the 64th Annual Convention of the church last August.

In a statement by the church announcing Obanure’s death and signed by the church’s Head, Media & Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, the Obanure died on Tuesday May 2, 2017 at the age of 65.

He had operated from Ghana.

The statement had read: “Pastor Olu Obanure was appointed the assistant general overseer in charge of Establishment during the 64th Annual Convention of the Mission in August 2016.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“He had served the Mission in such various capacities as the special assistant to the general overseer (Admin/Personnel) pastor-in charge of West Coast with base in Accra Ghana and as the provincial pastor, Northern Province 5 with headquarters in Abuja.

“The Kogi-state born man of God had a Masters Degree in Communications and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan.

“He is survived by his wife and children.”

See the official statement below:

The post RCCG Assistant General Overseer Dies Nine Months Into Tenure (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.