RCCG Lagos Province 44 Renovates, Equips Police Stations in Surulere

Renovation, refurbishment and donation of security equipment to four police stations in Surulere, Lagos, were the hallmark of activities by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 44 last weekend.

The corporate social responsibility intervention was in alignment with the vision and mission of the Church which regularly embarks on various CSR initiatives and investments as a way of positively impacting the quality of lives within the communities the Parishes are located, according to the Pastor in Charge of Province, Pastor Amos Emovon. While inaugurating the various equipments, using Divisional Police Station, Itire, as base Emovon said the latest intervention was sequel to the implementation of various mega CSR interventions in education, medical care, poverty alleviation, youth development, food for all initiatives and empowerment by the Church.

“Having done all these, our next mega CSR intervention is now on security and safety in alignment with our CSR philosophy. This will enable us contribute our quota towards ensuring safety, protection of lives, property, and to also create a conducive environment for social economic growth and development,” he said.

He listed the latest gesture to include renovation of the reception area, the entire lobby, the station officer’s office, front fence and painting of the Ijesha Police Station. The station also received some security equipment such as Walkie Talkie and hand cuffs.

The intervention at Itire Police Station involves refurbishment of Patrol Van and painting of the Police Station. They also received some security equipment. Besides, Aguda Police Station and Bode Thomas Police Station also received Walkie Talkie and hand cuffs.

Emovon said the project which started in April 2017, “provided the platform to contribute our quota towards ensuring safety, protection of lives, property, as well as the creation of a conducive environment for social economic growth and development in these communities.”

While appreciating the gesture on behalf of his colleagues, the Divisional Police Officer, Itire Police Division, CSP Bunmi Ogedengbe, noted that the intervention would go a long way to assist the Police in the effective discharge of their duties. “Hardly will you see people coming to the aid of police in their time of needs but this church has restored hope that the public is still appreciating our efforts,” he said.

