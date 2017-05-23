Pages Navigation Menu

Re-electing performing legislators ‘ll improve quality of representation – Dogara

Posted on May 23, 2017

SPEAKER of the House of representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has argued that for the legislature to be able to deliver more quality representation and live up to the expectation of its constituents, Nigerians must make conscious efforts to stop the high turnover rate of lawmakers. Dogara disclosed this during a courtesy visit to His Royal […]

