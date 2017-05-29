Pages Navigation Menu

Re-visit 2014 national conference report – Bishop Ajakaye tells FG

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

CATHOLIC Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, has called on the federal government to re-visit the 2014 National Conference report, saying it is a way of moving Nigeria forward. Bishop Ajakaye said the report,  if implemented to the fullest, will curb and solve so many problems threatening the cooperate existence of Nigeria, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

