Nigeria: Clark Slams Obasanjo Over Attacks On Jonathan, Ijaw Nation – AllAfrica.com
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigeria: Clark Slams Obasanjo Over Attacks On Jonathan, Ijaw Nation
AllAfrica.com
Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo over perceived disparaging comments against Ijaw nation, particularly former Presdent Goodluck Jonathan, in "Against the Run of Play," a new book by former presidential …
Obasanjo inciting Nigerians against Jonathan – Clark
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!