Reactive vaccination campaign slows meningitis outbreak in Nigeria

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, yesterday announced a decline in the outbreak of meningitis in the most affected states, even as the death toll has reached a total of 1,069 from 13,420 suspected cases as at May 9, 2017.

In a summary update made available to Vanguard, the NCDC said the outbreak was now in 23 states, with a case fatality ratio of 8 percent.

The update, signed by NCDC’s Technical Assistant, Communications, Dr. Lawal Bakare, explained that in the last two weeks, a drop had been recorded in the number of cases in the most affected states, during which Kebbi and Niger states reported zero deaths.

Bakare stated that reactive vaccination campaigns, led by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, were successfully conducted first in Zamfara State, and subsequently Sokoto, adding that, both state governments have fully engaged in conducting the campaigns in order to ensure that the vaccines get to the people who are most at risk.

“It is heartening to see the very high vaccination coverage achieved in communities targeted by the most recent campaign in Sokoto State. The response to the campaign has been excellent with a very high turnout of people at vaccination centres in Zamfara and Sokoto states,” he added.

He said efforts at securing more vaccines for the country are on with another batch expected to arrive Nigeria in the next few days.

