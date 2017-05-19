Read Full Details of 3 Executive Orders of Acting President Osinbajo

OSINBAJO SIGNS 3 FAR-REACHING EXECUTIVE ORDERS TO EASE BUSINESS, FAST TRACK BUDGET SUBMISSIONS & PROMOTE MADE IN NIGERIA PRODUCTS In exercise of the presidential authorities vested in the Executive arm of government, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, today signed three executive orders that will significantly change some of the ways government business and operations are conducted in the country forthwith. Ahead of the signing, the Acting President held an interactive session at the old Banquet Hall of Presidential Villa with all relevant government officials, including ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of departments and agencies among others. The session was meant to directly engage government officials who would be implementing the orders and the new instructions.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

