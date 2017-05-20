Read how an Evangelist murdered his girl friend after dating for seven months

A self acclaimed evangelist identified as Sandile Mantsoe allegedly killed his Twenty-two-year-old girl friend,Karabo Mokoena, then he burnt her and disposed the body. The deceased wss finally laid to rest at Diepkfloof Hall in Soweto, South Africa. Twenty-seven-year-old Sandile Mantsoe is said to be an evangelist who also traded in foreign currency. He and Karabo had only …

The post Read how an Evangelist murdered his girl friend after dating for seven months appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

