Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Read how Barack Obama got his proposal turned down twice before he met Michelle Obama

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There is always a blessing in a disappointment, that was story of  Barack Obama before he met his wife, Michelle, at her Chicago law firm, the future 44th president of the United States asked another woman to marry him in 1986 — while the two were visiting her parents’ home, a new biography claims. “Rising …

The post Read how Barack Obama got his proposal turned down twice before he met Michelle Obama appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.