Read how Barack Obama got his proposal turned down twice before he met Michelle Obama
There is always a blessing in a disappointment, that was story of Barack Obama before he met his wife, Michelle, at her Chicago law firm, the future 44th president of the United States asked another woman to marry him in 1986 — while the two were visiting her parents’ home, a new biography claims. “Rising …
The post Read how Barack Obama got his proposal turned down twice before he met Michelle Obama appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!