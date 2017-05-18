Read Moji Olaiya Biography

Moji Olaiya (27 February 1975 – 17 May 2017) was a Nigerian actress

HER CAREER

The daughter of highlife musician Victor Olaiya, Moji Olaiya began her acting career with Wale Adenuga’s production Super Story.

She has starred in several Nollywood movies of Yoruba and English genres.

She is known for her roles in films such as No Pains No Gains, in which she played Ireti, Sade Blade (2005), Nkan adun (2008) and Omo iya meta leyi (2009). She also starred in the Agunbaniro.

In 2003 she was nominated for the Reel Award Best Supporting Actress of the Year, and she won the Best New Actress Award.

In 2016 she released a film, Iya Okomi, starring Foluke Daramola and Funsho Adeolu, which was scheduled to premiere in Lagos on July.

She died on the 17th of May 2017 in Canada where she had gone to have her second child.

HER PERSONAL LIFE

She married Bayo Okesola in 2007 but were separated. She converted to Islam in 2014

MOVIES SHE FEATURED IN

Aje nile Olokun

Ojiji Aye

Apaadi

Omo Iya Meta leyi (2009)

(2009) Nkan adun (2008)

(2008) Sade Blade (2005)

